Here’s the mug shot of the suspect accused of ambushing law enforcement officers, killing one

FLORENCE, SC (WOLO) – The 74-year-old suspect accused of ambushing law enforcement officers and opening fire on them Wednesday, has been booked into jail.

Frederick Hopkins was released from a medical facility Friday evening and taken to jail.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation, Hopkins will be held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Bond was denied tonight for the 74-year-old suspect charged with murder in the ambush of law enforcement officers in Florence this week. <br><br>Frederick Hopkins looks to be in pretty rough shape. <a href=”https://t.co/aZOR47zzcP”>pic.twitter.com/aZOR47zzcP</a></p>— Josh Berry (@_joshberry) <a href=”https://twitter.com/_joshberry/status/1048393252825718784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 6, 2018</a></blockquote>

