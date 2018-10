Construction to begin on Girl Scout Leadership Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands is celebrating the start of construction on the Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center. There will be a ceremony to mark the kick-off of construction on Wednesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. Meredith Manning stopped by Good Morning Columbia to speak about what the center will have to offer.

