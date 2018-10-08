Report: hand sanitizer actually helps keep kids healthy

(WOLO) – Using hand sanitizer may keep young kids more healthy according to a recent report.

Researchers in Spain examined hand hygiene among young children in day care. They studied more than 900 children up to age three at two dozen day care centers.

During the eight-month study period they found that children who used hand sanitizer instead of washing with soap and water reduced their sick days, respiratory infections and antibiotic prescriptions.

The study was published Monday (10/8) in the journal pediatrics.

