Suspect Considered Armed and Dangerous For Shooting At Waverly Place Apartments

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say they need your help finding a shooting suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the suspect is accused of shooting a female at Waverly Place Apartments at 2210 Waverly Street, during a home burglary.

Officials say she received life-threatening injuries and at last check was listed in critical condition by medical staff.

A male victim at the home was also injured after being hit multiple times with a gun.

He has since been treated and released from a local hospital.

Authorities say the suspect is a light-skinned black male with a thin mustache, possibly between 5 feet and 5 feet 3 inches tall with an average build.

Police believe he’s accompanied by an older black male, possibly in the mid-to-late 50’s.

Officers describe him being around 6 feet 2 to 3 inches tall, with an average build and ‘scruffy’ facial hair.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Columbia Police Department deploys team to Coast t...
Columbia Police deploy to SC coast to aid with Flo...
Columbia Police arrest suspect wanted for criminal...
Columbia Police looking for man wanted on fraud ch...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android