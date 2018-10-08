Suspect Considered Armed and Dangerous For Shooting At Waverly Place Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say they need your help finding a shooting suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.
Police say shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the suspect is accused of shooting a female at Waverly Place Apartments at 2210 Waverly Street, during a home burglary.
Officials say she received life-threatening injuries and at last check was listed in critical condition by medical staff.
A male victim at the home was also injured after being hit multiple times with a gun.
He has since been treated and released from a local hospital.
Authorities say the suspect is a light-skinned black male with a thin mustache, possibly between 5 feet and 5 feet 3 inches tall with an average build.
Police believe he’s accompanied by an older black male, possibly in the mid-to-late 50’s.
Officers describe him being around 6 feet 2 to 3 inches tall, with an average build and ‘scruffy’ facial hair.
If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.