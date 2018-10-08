Suspect Considered Armed and Dangerous For Shooting At Waverly Place Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say they need your help finding a shooting suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the suspect is accused of shooting a female at Waverly Place Apartments at 2210 Waverly Street, during a home burglary.

Officials say she received life-threatening injuries and at last check was listed in critical condition by medical staff.

A male victim at the home was also injured after being hit multiple times with a gun.

He has since been treated and released from a local hospital.

Authorities say the suspect is a light-skinned black male with a thin mustache, possibly between 5 feet and 5 feet 3 inches tall with an average build.

This man is wanted for shooting a woman and a man at Waverly Street on Sunday. Columbia Police Dept.

One woman is still in critical condition after the shooting at Waverly Place Apartments. Columbia Police Dept.



Police believe he’s accompanied by an older black male, possibly in the mid-to-late 50’s.

Officers describe him being around 6 feet 2 to 3 inches tall, with an average build and ‘scruffy’ facial hair.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.