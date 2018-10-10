State Fair will close Thursday due to Hurricane Michael impacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Fair will close Thursday, Oct. 11, because of Hurricane Michael and the potential impacts to the Midlands area.

According to an email, the South Carolina State Fair had this to say:

“It’s unfortunate that we have to miss a day, but that’s the nature of our industry, and safety is always our first consideration. The good news is the storm is expected to pass through quickly, and we will resume full operations on Friday (Oct. 12),” State Fair manager, Nancy Smith said.

The Scotty McCreery concert planned for Thursday is rescheduled for Oct. 18. at 7 p.m. Patrons can use their Scotty McCreery tickets on the new date, and tickets remain on sale for the new date at scstatefair.org.

“We know how much fans were looking forward to this concert, and we appreciate Scotty McCreery’s management team being so flexible and working with us to get this show rescheduled,” Smith said. “We look forward to having him perform next week as we know so many others do.”

In Smith’s 35 years with the South Carolina State Fair, she can’t recall it ever closing for an entire day. Smith said it was a necessary decision given the potentially serious nature of the storm.

The state fair will pick up again on Friday and continue until Oct. 21.