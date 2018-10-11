A non-profit group is suing the State Treasurer for its name

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A non-profit that empowers individuals with disabilities to live self-directed lives, Able SC, has filed a trademark lawsuit against the State Treasurer’s new savings program for individuals for disabilities called SC Able.

The lawsuit comes after what the non-profit cites as repeated confusion between the two names, failed negotiations and multiple road blocks for the non-profit.

The Treasurer’s office said that the savings program’s name can only be changed by the General Assemby.

Able SC was founded in 1994 and has used its current logo since 2012. The Treasurer’s office launched SC Able in 2016.