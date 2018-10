Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thousands of South Carolinians are waking up this morning without power.

As of 7:41 am Tuesday there were 57,760 SCE&G customers without power, the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina say 27, 400 customers without service.

To report a power outage to SCE&G call 1-888-333-4465.

To find outages in your area go to https://www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/outage-map

or, https://outages.ecsc.org/outages/maps