The number of power outages in Midlands continues to drop

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We were fortunate here in the Midlands to only have minimal damage and street flooding, but the biggest issue for people here at home were the power outages.

At last check there were just over three thousand customers in the State without electricity.
That number has dropped significantly from yesterday when at one point more than 167 thousand customers were in the dark. As you can see from the tweet posted on their Twitter page this evening crews have almost restored the power to most of the 72 thousand customers who lost power at the height of the storm.

If you, or someone you know is still dealing with a power outage that has not yet been reported they can contact  SCE&G by calling 1-888-333-4465. You can also continue tracking the progress of restoration by clicking on the link below.

http://sceg.com/outages

