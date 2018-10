Kerr Chainsaw Carving is the hidden gem at the S.C. State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Josh Kerr can pick out any piece of wood and it would be the perfect piece to work with. Kerr has been carving his craft for nearly 6 years, but this is his first time showing people his art at the state fair. Kerr first picked up the chainsaw after his lifelong friend, Jim, passed away.

Watch the full story for all the fun.