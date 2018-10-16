Lexington PD identifies fatality in I-20 crash

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has identified 72-year-old Michael John Callahan as the person who died in an accident along I-20 near South Lake Drive.

According to the coroner, Callahan was traveling on South Lake Drive when he failed to stop at a red light and was hit by a driver exiting I-20.

The collision caused closures at to the outbound lanes on South Lake Drive, which have since been reopened.

The Lexington Police Department is still investigating the crash.