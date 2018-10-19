Mega Millions is more than a big payday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A one billion dollar jackpot is all that is on the minds of many here in the Midlands and beyond. All of them waiting for the winning numbers to come out to see if they are lucky enough to get the chance of a lifetime to rake in millions of dollars simply by picking the right numbers.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says they know people are excited about being able to get their hands on a ticket and already have plans for what they would do with their winnings. But officials warn, if you have the money to spend to have fun playing the game go for it. However, if you don’t have the money to spare spending your last on a 1 in 302 million dollar chance of winning isn’t worth it.

Even if you buy a ticket and do not win, Lottery officials say you can still feel good knowing the money you put in goes to a good cause. ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers takes a closer look at why the Mega Millions is more than just a big pay day.