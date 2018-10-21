Woman identified in deadly Columbia shooting

25-year-old West Columbia woman identified in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A West Columbia woman is dead after a Saturday morning shooting.

Jerri Lynn Sigmon, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Police say the shooting happened before 6:00a.m. in the 4800 block of Norman Street.

#CPDInvestigates | Deadly shooting shortly before 6 a.m. at the 4800 block of Norman St. Female victim was pronounced deceased shortly after being taken to a local hospital. Investigators are working to gather info. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC @MidlandsCrime w/your tips. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 20, 2018

The Columbia Police department is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.