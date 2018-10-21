Woman identified in deadly Columbia shooting
25-year-old West Columbia woman identified in Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A West Columbia woman is dead after a Saturday morning shooting.
Jerri Lynn Sigmon, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Police say the shooting happened before 6:00a.m. in the 4800 block of Norman Street.
The Columbia Police department is investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.