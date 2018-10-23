More than $46 in grants awarded to victim’s service agencies in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Victim’s service agencies throughout the state have been awarded more than $46 million in Federal and State grants.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the achievement Monday morning.

“These state and local agencies and non-profit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances.” Wilson said, “With these funds we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery.”

The grants will be managed through the South Carolina Crime Victim Services Division in the Attorney General’s office, which Wilson says will streamline the process. There are three types of grants awarded: Victims of Crime Act grants, Violence Against Women Act grants, and State Victim Assistance Program grants.

About 98 percent of the grant money comes from federal grants, and the rest from state funds.

Some of the agencies eligible for the grants in the Midlands are Sistercare, Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands and Epworth Children’s Home.