West Columbia police seek public assistance to find suspects

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is asking members of the public to take a good look at these image captured on a convenience store surveillance came.

According to to authorities the two suspects, both dressed in all black are accused of robbing the Circle K in the 26-hundred block of Sunset Boulevard just after 11 Tuesday night.

Officials say one man is described as a black male, about 5’7″ weighing about 160 pounds. The second suspect is described at about 6 feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds last seen wearing red and black shorts.

If you have information that can help in the case you are asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or simply by calling crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC