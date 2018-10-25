Cops and Lobsters raises money for Special Olympics, hits home for one officer

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)– “We’re waiting tables, we’re busting tables. We’re kind of doing anything they want us to do,” Eddie West said, a Community Outreach Police Services officer.

The cops are taking on a new call to service, raising money for the Special Olympics.

“We don’t know how many people participate in the Special Olympics until we do events like this. ‘Oh, my granddaughter does special olympics, my son does special olympics.’ So events like this helps fund those events,” Cpl. Josh Addy said.

By getting a quick bite to eat, you will be helping families like officer Wests’.

“My oldest sister, she did special olympics for years. I never understood it, you know she’d come home with her medals. Didn’t get it until I was older, then I realized it brought her joy and made her feel special,” West said.

All of the tips go directly to South Carolina’s Special Olympic athletes for training, equipment, and travel so they can gain self-confidence and social skills to live more productive and independent lives.

“It shows you that even if they have special needs, they’re still people. They still want to competel. They’re still regular human beings,” West said.

The cops already had to order more shirts and are on track to double the amount they raised last year.

“Dressing up like that, just interacting with them shows that we’re here to help, we want to help,” Addy said.

If you can’t get out but still want to donate, you can click on the link here.