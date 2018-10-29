W. Columbia Police need help finding suspects accused of car break-in

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Te West Columbia Police Department needs help identifying three men caught on camera breaking into a car on B Avenue October 27th.

According to officials the men were captured on video by surveillance equipment that was set up inside the homeowners vehicle. Police describe the three suspects as black males in their late teens to early twenties wearing backpacks.

If you have any information that can help police identify these men, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC