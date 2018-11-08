Columbia police investigate sexual assault

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Authorities say along with their Special Victims Unit, Columbia Police is trying to locate a suspect accused of a sexual assault in the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue. According to officials around 1 in the morning on November 3rd they received a call from a security guard who reported finding a woman half dressed and a man choking her.

Police say when the security guard came to the aid of the woman the suspect fled the area. Authorities say the female victim was checked out by EMS and suffered several injuries including swollen eyes and a broken nose.

The suspect has been described as a black male between 45 and 50 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue jacket , blue jeans, a white and blue knit cap with orange and red trim and gray shoes.

If you have any information that can help police find the suspect you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.