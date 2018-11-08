SCDOT hosts discussions about bridge replacements

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents in Richland County about a proposed bridge replacement.

SCDOT held a public meeting on Thursday night concerning the proposed bridge replacement projects in Richland County for bridges built in the 1930s.

Officials at the meeting spoke to residents to discuss possible courses of action. Officials also look to hold another meeting in the Spring to finalize plans for both bridge replacements.