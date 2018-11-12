Veterans Day: Live PD Deputy served twice in two different branches of the military

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– On Veterans Day, Americans celebrate heroes near and far for their dedication to our country and for protecting our freedoms. ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers sat down with a local hero, who didn’t just serve once, but twice in two different branches of the military.

Richland County Deputy Mark Laureano, who is frequently featured on Live PD is not just a local celebrity around here, but he is also a celebrated veteran.

“So I started my military career in the United States Marine Corps,” Laureano said.

Right out of high school at the age of 18, Laureano went to 27 different countries and completed two deployments to the Middle East.

But after finding his wife and starting a family, he decided to step away.

“Marine Corps is awesome, I love it with all my heart, but you’re married to the Marine Corps,” Laureano said.

Eventually, his call to service rang again, this time he was knocking on the Army’s door. Laureano completed two combat tours in 2004 and 2008 for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

With more than 15 years of service under his belt between both military branches, he has stories, many of them permanently a part of him.

“And then I lost some brothers while in combat, and those are my brothers there on my arm,” Laureano said.

This Veterans Day, he is thinking about all the brothers and sisters who stood beside him, joining him in defending the freedoms we enjoy today.

“The support is just overwhelming. Sometimes you get emotional because you think about it: I protected you, I protected you, I protected you, not even knowing you. Because that’s what we’re supposed to do,” Laureano said.

He said it is incredible seeing how much support the military gets here in thMidlandsds, and having those come up and say thank you really does make a difference.

“It’s a great feeling to know that you’re appreciated, for all the hard work that you did. And you might not even know me, but you’re still appreciative and I did it for you,” Laureano said.