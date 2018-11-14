Arrest in robbery leads to narcotics and weapons investigation in Lexington

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department made arrests that led them to a narcotics and weapons investigation on Wednesday.

Inestigators say 25-year-old Mark Vice and 26-year-old Alexander Rodighiero are each charged with armed robbery after authorities say they went to 17-year-old Arden Breazeale’s residence and demanded money and personal belongings but stole only his watch.

After the arrests of vice and Rodighiero, police executed a search warrant at the residence of Breazeale in which they found three pounds of marijuana and a stolen hand gun.

Investigators then arrested Breazeale and 17-year-old Aiyden Haefner who was also at the residence for possesion with intent to distribute.

The four men await their bond hearing at Lexington County Bond Court.