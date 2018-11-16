Instagram famous cat with 100k followers gets stuck in fire department storm drain

GREENVILLE, SC (WOLO) – A stray cat that made a home at an upstate fire department got himself stuck in a drain pipe beneath the station.

The Greenville News reports Flame, also known as “Arson Cat,” was found late Wednesday in 12-inch storm drain that runs about 50 feet beneath the station’s parking lot.

Off-duty firefighters heard Flame and were able to pull him from the drain.

The cat that wandered into the station three years ago has an Instagram account with more than 100,000 followers.