Annual Trouble in Toyland report released ahead of Black Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Preparations for Thanksgiving are well underway, but gift giving season is right around the corner.

Before your kids put their wish lists together, it’s good to make sure what they are asking for is safe.

On Tuesday, the annual Trouble in Toyland report was released. The report lists recalled toys from the past year, including those that researchers still found for sale online.

The U.S. PIRG Education Fund puts the report together every year to make sure toys are safe. This year, the report included problems the foundation found with boron, small parts, balloons and privacy invasive toys.

The consumer watchdog’s website offers more details, and the full report can be found here.