16 year old arrested accused of Snap Chat threat to Lower Richland High School

Kenneil Mitchell,

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of charges of making school threats and unlawful communication on Snap Chat towards Lower Richland High School.

Richland Co. deputies arrested a 16 year old for a threat made to Lower Richland High School on Snap Chat. FILE

The teen charged for these crimes is a student at Lower High School, say deputies.

Investigators learned that the teen threatened in the post was actually the teen who made the post, where the teen threatened himself.

Deputies say they were made aware of the threat posted on Snap Chat on November 26.

Lower Richland’s School Resource Officers have also been investigating this incident.

Authorities say there will be more deputies on campus today as a safety precaution.

Check back with ABC Columbia for more updates.

