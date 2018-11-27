RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of charges of making school threats and unlawful communication on Snap Chat towards Lower Richland High School.

The teen charged for these crimes is a student at Lower High School, say deputies.

Investigators learned that the teen threatened in the post was actually the teen who made the post, where the teen threatened himself.

Deputies say they were made aware of the threat posted on Snap Chat on November 26.

Lower Richland’s School Resource Officers have also been investigating this incident.

Authorities say there will be more deputies on campus today as a safety precaution.

