A fresh produce processor is growing in the Midlands

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – On Tuesday, McEntire Produce announced it is expanding its operations in Richland County.

The expansion includes an investment of eight million dollars and 21 new jobs.

According to Richland County, McEntire Produce has operated in the county since 1938 and has grown to become the largest, family-owned, fresh produce processor in the Southeast.