Deebo Samuel named 1st team All-American

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock senior standout Deebo Samuel has been named to the 2018 AFCA Coaches’ All-America first team as an all-purpose performer, it was announced today.

Samuel, a 6-0, 210-pounder from Inman, S.C., led the Gamecocks with 62 receptions for 882 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He rushed eight times for 26 yards and returned 23 kickoffs for 570 yards, a 24.8-yard average. He also completed one pass attempt for a 13-yard touchdown. Samuel averaged 123.2 all-purpose yards per game and scored 13 touchdowns overall. He ranked tied for fifth in the SEC with 5.2 receptions, seventh with 73.5 receiving yards, fourth in kick return average and second in all-purpose yards per game.

Samuel previously was named second-team All-American as a kick returner by the FWAA. He was a first team All-SEC selection as an all-purpose performer by both the Associated Press and the league’s coaches. The coaches also named him first-team All-SEC as a return specialist. Both the AP and coaches had him as a second-team all-conference selection at wide receiver.

Samuel has accepted an invitation to appear in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will be held on January 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.