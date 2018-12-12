Tickets go on sale for 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The NBA today announced ticket availability for its 2019 lineup of fan-favorite NBA All-Star events taking place Friday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 17 in Charlotte. Tickets are available now onNBAEvents.com and start at just $15.

Tipping off the weekend’s events, some of the biggest stars from film, television, music and sports will take the court for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET at Bojangles’ Coliseum. To close out the night, the NBA’s best rookies and sophomores will compete in a U.S. vs. World format in MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars at 9 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center.

On Saturday, Feb. 16 at Bojangles’ Coliseum, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and NBA All-Star Game participants will participate in NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day – sold this year as a combination ticket with a portion of sales being donated to nonprofit journalism organizations, as selected by the NBA. Media Day will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and give fans an opportunity to see more than 20 of the NBA’s biggest stars interviewed by media from around the world. Fans will also be entertained by a live, in-arena show featuring interviews with NBA legends and celebrities as well as autograph and photo opportunities. Following media availability, the 2019 NBA All-Star Game players and coaches will practice for Sunday’s showcase at 12 p.m. ET.

NBA All-Star at Epicentre in Uptown Charlotte will offer fans even more ways to get in on the action. Open Friday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 17, the free fan destination will feature customized experiences, retail offerings and NBA partner activations. NBA All-Star at Epicentre will include:

NBA Crossover: An intimate space showcasing the convergence of the NBA and pop culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game

NBA players and talent appearances

Immersive virtual reality demonstrations

Art and memorabilia displays

NBA Store: A Fanatics Experience

Apparel customization

And more!

To pre-register for access to the event, visit NBAEvents.com.

NBA All-Star 2019 Key Events

Date Event Location Fri., Feb. 15 – Sun., Feb. 17 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET NBA All-Star at Epicentre Epicentre 210 East Trade Street Fri., Feb. 15 – 7 p.m. ET NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles Bojangles’ Coliseum Fri., Feb. 15 – 9 p.m. ET MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Spectrum Center Sat., Feb. 16 – Media Day Begins: 9:30 a.m. ET Practice Begins: 12 p.m. ET NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day Bojangles’ Coliseum