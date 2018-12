WATCH: Virginia ready for tough matchup with Carolina in Belk Bowl

The Cavaliers, making their first consecutive bowl appearances since 2004-05, were in the thick of the ACC Central race until late season losses. They had conference victories over Miami, Louisville and Duke. But now they say, a win against South Carolina in the Belk Bowl can salvage the season.

Click the video to hear from head coach Bronco Mendenhall, quarterback Bryce Perkins and cornerback Bryce Hall.