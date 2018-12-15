2 dead men found shot in car near Holly Hill

Authorities in South Carolina say two men found dead in a vehicle on a rural dirt road had gunshot wounds to their heads.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports the bodies of 34-year-old Ricky Antoine Taylor and 29-year-old Michael Laprince Pinckney were found in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala near Holly Hill.

The vehicle was found Sunday around 1:30 p.m. An incident report says the S.C. Highway Patrol responded to the scene, which was initially reported as a motor vehicle accident with two fatalities.

The case was later handed over to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation into what the report calls two suspicious deaths.

County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said Wednesday that she didn’t release Taylor and Pinckney’s causes of death due to an active investigation.