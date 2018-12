RCSD investigating armed robbery of Metro PCS on West Beltline

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – RCSD deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect Tuesday (12/18) night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Metro PCS on West Beltline Blvd.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says someone walked into the business and demanded money while holding a firearm, then left. No one was hurt.

