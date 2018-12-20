6 teenagers arrested in Orangeburg County apartments on drug charges

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – Six teenagers accused of selling drugs were arrested in an Orangeburg County apartment complex just after a community safety meeting.

Zyquavian Frazier, 17, Ziyon McKnight, 18, Jaquavian Kelly, 19, along with two 16-year-olds all face charges of intent to distribute marijuana after investigators say they stopped the car because it was unknown to the area.

Deputies found 80 grams of marijuana and two handguns in the car.

Authorities say they also stopped another car arresting Collin Emery, 19, who was also charged with intent to distribute marijuana after deputies found 102 grams of marijuana in his car.

This all happened in the Roosevelt Gardens Apartments.