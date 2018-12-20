Deebo Samuel helps surprise kids with bikes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Deebo Samuel, USC’s former wide receiver, paired up with the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Parks and Recreation to give 50 deserving children presents a bit early this year.

Each kid received a bike and helmet for having perfect attendance in school, good academic performance or behavior.

This was part of Academy Sports and Outdoors annual holiday bike donation.

Academy will donate more than $410,000 worth of bikes and helmets to more than 5,500 students this year.