Deebo Samuel helps surprise kids with bikes

abccolumbiasitestaff,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Deebo Samuel, USC’s former wide receiver, paired up with the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Parks and Recreation to give 50 deserving children presents a bit early this year.

Each kid received a bike and helmet for having perfect attendance in school, good academic performance or behavior.

This was part of Academy Sports and Outdoors annual holiday bike donation.

Academy will donate more than $410,000 worth of bikes and helmets to more than 5,500 students this year.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

6 teenagers arrested in Orangeburg County apartmen...
Fairfield County man arrested for child porn
SC legislation will be introduced to make it illeg...
RCSD investigating armed robbery of Metro PCS on W...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android