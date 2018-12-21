Surveillance video released of Shakespeare Road robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – We’re getting a better look at the men suspected in an armed robbery Thursday (12/21) on Shakespeare Road.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released the surveillance video showing the men robbing the G&T Food Mart.

One of the suspects fired a shot while leaving the business but no one was injured.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.