Private school raises $40,000 for 7 officers shot in ambush

AP,

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) – A private school in Darlington has raised $30,000 for the families of seven officers who authorities say were shot during an ambush earlier this year.

The Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School presented checked for $4,825 to each officer or their family on Tuesday.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carrway and Florence County Sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner were killed in the Oct. 3 shooting and five other police officers and deputies were injured.

Head of School Ed Hoffman told the Morning-News of Florence that the shooting hit close to home because the school’s administrative assistant, Beth Miller, is the stepmother of one of the wounded officers.

The school held fundraisers, a concert and sold T-shirts to collect the money.

