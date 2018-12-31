Deadline approaching for lottery glitch refunds

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You’re running out of time if you want a refund for a Holiday Cash Add-a-Play ticket purchased last year.

You may remember on Christmas Day last year the game printed nothing but winning tickets at $500 a pop.

The lottery ultimately decided not to honor those winnings but did offer refunds for people who purchased tickets.

Anyone seeking a refund has until January 7th to do so.

To get the refund, you need to mail your ticket to:

S.C. Education Lottery

P.O. Box 11039

Columbia, SC 29211-1039