Columbia woman arrested for beating 76-year-old to death

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – A Columbia woman has been arrested for beating an elderly man to death.

Nikki Price, 38, is charged with murder after the body of 76-year-old Kenneth Goodwin was found under a tarp inside his home in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy showed that Goodwin died from blows to the head and body.

Lexington County deputies arrested Christopher Trueblood who was in a relationship with Price at the time of Goodwin’s death.

Deputies have not yet released a motive or how the two suspects knew Goodwin.