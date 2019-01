Rose Parade features late Midlands teen for donating life

PASADENA, CA (WOLO) – Tuesday morning the annual Tournament of Roses Parade aired on ABC Columbia and someone from the Midlands was represented on the “Donate Life” float.

Drew David of Camden was honored with a portrait on the float. Drew passed away three years ago but a part of him lives on as he was an organ donor.

Watch the video above for the full story.