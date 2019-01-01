Stanley announces his return to Carolina in 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Donell Stanely is coming back to Carolina for a sixth season, holding off on the NFL Draft.

The fifth-year offensive lineman announced on Twitter Tuesday that he would be returning to the Gamecocks.

Proud to announce I will be wearing that gamecock uniform one more time this season. Thanks to gamecock nation for all your support, and let’s make 2019 special!!! — Donell Stanley (@bigdonell72) January 1, 2019

Playing in all 13 games for USC in 2018, Stanley spent the first 12 at center, but moved to left guard for the Belk Bowl to account for injuries to teammates on the offensive line. He was the starting left guard for the team in 2017 after playing only one series in the 2016 season opener, suffering a high ankle sprain against Vanderbilt. He was granted a medical redshirt for that sophomore season.

The Latta High School product was a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014, not practicing for portions of the fall after left wrist surgery.