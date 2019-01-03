Foul play suspected in disappearance of S.C. teen

LOBECO, S.C. (AP) – A sheriff’s office in South Carolina says foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Lobeco teen who vanished on his way to school.

The Island Packet reports the sheriff’s office announced the suspicion last week and said an investigation is ongoing. Eighteen-year-old Malik Spencer left for school on Dec. 18 when his mother, Michelle Spencer-Ransom, left for work.

But she says the Whale Branch High School senior never made it to school, back home that night or to his part-time job. His abandoned car was found in a rural area days later. Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage says K-9 and bloodhound teams searched area where the car was found, but didn’t find Spencer.

Friends and family are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the teen.

