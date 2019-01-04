Springfield man wanted for 2018 sexual and physical assault arrested, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A Springfield man wanted in 2018 sexual and physical assault has been arrested said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Corbitt, 25, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and carjacking.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were notified September 23, 2018 of a woman who was seen by witnesses to be lying in a roadway near Springfield after having been beaten inside of a vehicle.

When deputies arrived the witnesses said they stopped to help a woman after seeing her screaming and waving for help inside a black Nissan. Two men could see the woman was bleeding from her mouth, the report states.

“This was a brutal and senseless assault on an individual,” the sheriff said. “No one deserves this type of treatment.”

As the men attempted to intervene, a male inside the Nissan yelled for them to leave. However, the woman was thrown from the vehicle when the men attempted to extract her from the vehicle.

Deputies said the woman had underneath a bloody lip and face, multiple injuries, including swollen eyes and cheeks as well as what appeared to be a bite mark on her hand.

The woman said the series of events began earlier that day when Corbitt struck her during an argument. The male then drove the victim to a remote road outside of Springfield where he pulled her out of the car and began beating her.

According to a warrant, the victim was sexually assaulted during the ordeal. After, the male drove to a local convenience store where the victim jumped into the driver’s seat of her car. As she attempted to leave, the male jumped onto the hood of the car.

The victim continued to drive but for fear of the male’s life, she stopped. At that point, the male forced his way back into the car and began punching the victim in the “face, head, and stomach,” according to the report.

During Friday’s bond hearing, the victim told the court she wanted to drop the charges.

However, Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant denied the motion, saying, “didn’t you just state it happened?”

Corbitt’s bond was set at $16,000 for the four charges.