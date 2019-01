Winterfest is winding down at the SC State Museum

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —If you have children that are still out of school for their holiday break and those toys are keeping them inside too much you still have time for a little outdoor entertainment. Winterfest is happening now at the South Carolina State Museum and ends Sunday January 6th.

The annual event features Holidays Around the World, a Nutcracker performance, visits with Santa and a chance to ride the new North Pole Express.