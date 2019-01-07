525 children received their Christmas wishes in Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program Jan 7, 2019 6:28 PM EST abccolumbiasitestaff, COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Children in the Midlands Christmas wishes were answered this holiday season because of the community. Categories: Local News, News ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated White House orders IRS to pay income tax refunds d... GM testing self-driving delivery cars Delivery driver accused of offering marijuana with... Midlands woman charged with fatal hit and run, den...