Orangeburg deputies searching for suspected shoplifters

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Orangeburg Co. are looking for two people who they say stole several thousand dollars worth of jewelry from Walmart in December.

Investigators say around 11:30 the night of Dec. 26th store employees reported the suspects forcing open a jewelry case and taking multiple items from the store on North Rd.

If you have any information on this incident or where the suspects may be call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.