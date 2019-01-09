Bamberg man suspected of murder arrested, deputies say

BAMBERG, S.C. (WOLO) – A Bamberg County man was charged with murder after concerned citizens called 911 saying there appeared to be a body off Highway 301 near Cope.

Stanley Lee Dixon, 55, of Denmark, was taken into custody on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

“This is the result of a solid, thorough investigation by my investigators,” the sheriff said. “They got on the case and developed a suspect early and didn’t let go of the trail.”

An autopsy would later reveal the man was shot.

Dixon is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Denmark Police Department assisted in the case.