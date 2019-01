Fugitive from South Carolina arrested in Tennessee apartment

AIKEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities arrested Divine Chavious, 26, who escaped from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office while handcuffed.

Chavious was found at an apartment in Tennessee and hiding in a closet holding a gun at the time of his arrest.

Currently, Chavious is being held in Tennessee and waits to be transferred back to South Carolina.