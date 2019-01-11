One lane is back open on I-26 WB after trailer wreck

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one lane on I-26 WB near mile marker 166 is now open after a tractor trailer overturned this morning.

Officials say the accident happened after 4 a.m.

Troopers also say traffic is still heavy at this time and proceed with caution.

According to Trooper Judd from Orangeburg, both lanes on I-26 WB near mile marker 151 are back open.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

