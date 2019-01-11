Orangeburg man charged with assault after woman suffers multiple facial fractures, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A Orangeburg man has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after a woman suffered multiple facial fractures during an assault.

Ernest Stabler, 40, bond was set at $100,000 during a hearing on Friday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators met with the victim who said Stabler punched her in the face multiple time as well as slam her head against a vehicle.

“This was just brutal, the injuries this individual suffered,” the sheriff said. “There’s no reason on earth to treat another person like this.”

The victim said after they picked up a friend of Stabler’s to give him a ride, when the friend left and went inside she was violently attacked by Stabler.

Stabler told investigators the victim and his friend were using narcotics prior to falling onto the paved driveway at the friend’s home.

Investigators found no pavement, but a grassy area where the assault was said to have taken place.

If convicted, Stabler could face up to 20 years in prison.