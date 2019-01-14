Man escapes his burning home, struck and killed by pickup truck

PAGELAND, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man who escaped from his burning South Carolina home was struck and killed by a pickup truck a short time later.

Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser said 53-year-old Tyrone Bush died around 6:45 a.m. Monday just outside his Pageland home.

Kiser says he has not determined if Bush was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire. An autopsy has been ordered.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the 24-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Troopers, the State Law Enforcement Division and Chesterfield County deputies are all investigating the death.