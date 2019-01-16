End of an era: Hip Wa Zee in Five Points closing their doors after two decades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– It’s an end of an era in the Five Points shopping district. Many of the local brick and mortar shops in the area are being bought out by Campus and Main for student housing. Hip Wa Zee is the last shop on the block but come February, they too will be saying goodbye to Five Points.

Described as a Vintage-costume store, many say it is like walking into a museum– a blast from the past when walking down the isles.

“But it’s not just that, it’s a lot of one of a kind, designer clothes, hand picked items, that you wouldn’t find anywhere else,” Leslie Minerd said, the owner of Hip Wa Zee.

Many find themselves catching a new groove while trying on a completely different self.

“I remember this one guy, who lost all of his hair. We had this great wig, it’s called a Rod, based on Rod Stewart’s hair from the 70s. And his wife bought him the Black Rod, and she said he wouldn’t take it off, he was sleeping in it. Because it just made him relive his youth and he had such a good time in his new mullet,” Minerd said.

“I think people are just going to think of it fondly and fun party times,” Sessy Minerd said, daughter of Leslie.

Those in the Five Points shopping area reflect on what made Hip Wa Zee so special–from wacky wigs to timeless pieces.

“I feel bad for the people who are going to come here and won’t be able to come to this store. Because, it’s one of my favorites,” Maggie Bruno said, a student at USC.

“I’ve had so many people come in here and tell me they are going to miss us… I think we’re going to be remembered fondly. I cry sometimes when I think about leaving. It’s been great. But one door closes and another door opens,” Leslie said teary-eyed.

That’s the legacy Hip Wa Zee hopes they leave behind after two decades in Five Points.

“That we were able to help people find happiness in style and fashion, and new hair,” Leslie said.