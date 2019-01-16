Columbia S.C. (WOLO)- Netflix announced Tuesday that it would be increasing its subscription price by $2.

The price adjustment will affect all Netflix plans and comes amid heavy investment in new programs.

New Netflix subscribers are expected to pay the higher price immediately while current members will see the increase within the next several months.

Those who pay $11 for the standard plan will soon be paying $13 and so on.

Shares for Netflix also saw an increase, numbers were up 6 percent Tuesday at the open on Wall Street.