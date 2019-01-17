SC inmates to get tablets for movies, calling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina officials hope they can combat the dangers of illegal cellphones behind bars by giving inmates a different technological device.

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling told The Associated Press on Thursday he’s unveiling a tablet computer program. Stirling says the devices will let inmates make calls home at a cheaper rate than pre-existing traditional calling programs.

He also says inmates won’t be able to use the tablets to communicate with each other.

Stirling says the devices will have pre-loaded educational materials, as well as access to pre-approved streaming movie and music services via a secure Wi-Fi network.

Stirling says he’ll pilot the program at several prisons before issuing the tablets systemwide.

He says the state pays nothing for the tablets, which are funded via subscription plans purchased by inmates.